Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 28,400 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.20% of Federal Signal worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 196.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of FSS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.53. The company had a trading volume of 124,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $92.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

