Hongli Group (NASDAQ:HLP) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 34,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 313,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Hongli Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Hongli Group Company Profile

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

