Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $830.44

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 830.44 ($10.64) and traded as high as GBX 916 ($11.74). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 912 ($11.68), with a volume of 1,124,572 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.79) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.08) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.92) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.58) to GBX 680 ($8.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 856.43 ($10.97).

The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 891.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 830.97.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £153.09 ($196.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,530.58). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £153.09 ($196.14) per share, with a total value of £2,755.62 ($3,530.58). Also, insider Paul Hayes sold 59,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £513,353.06 ($657,723.33). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,918. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

