HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.00

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.12), with a volume of 493,753 shares trading hands.

HSS Hire Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.48 million, a P/E ratio of 872.00 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.48.

HSS Hire Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 0.38 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from HSS Hire Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. HSS Hire Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

