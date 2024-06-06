Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Acquires $15,108.50 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $15,108.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 238,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Humacyte Trading Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 222,144 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Humacyte by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Report on Humacyte

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.