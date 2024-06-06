Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Acquires $15,108.50 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $15,108.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 238,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Humacyte Trading Up 12.7 %
NASDAQ HUMA opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HUMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
