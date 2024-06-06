ICON (ICX) Market Cap Achieves $214.26 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $214.26 million and $2.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,009,585 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,001,988,399.6250079. The last known price of ICON is 0.21597238 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,402,973.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

