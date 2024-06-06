ICON (ICX) Market Cap Achieves $214.26 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $214.26 million and $2.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About ICON
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,009,585 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,001,988,399.6250079. The last known price of ICON is 0.21597238 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,402,973.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.