IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.23% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $567,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $135,910,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $501.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.76 and its 200 day moving average is $526.49. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

