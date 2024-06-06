iExec RLC Price Hits $3.35 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $242.78 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $3.35 or 0.00004730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.33474578 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,823,441.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

