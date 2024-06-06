iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Hits $238.12 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $238.12 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00004650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00011934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,749.71 or 1.00007867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00012502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00107175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.33474578 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,823,441.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

