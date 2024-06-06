iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Bank of America

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $1.70 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IHRT. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.69. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.43. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. The business had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 39.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 322,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 427,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 167,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

