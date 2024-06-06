Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $111.55. 3,151,749 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,775,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,567 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

