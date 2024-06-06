Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $147,625.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,966,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $147,625.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,966,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $118,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,991.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,880. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $165.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.91 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $175.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.18.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

