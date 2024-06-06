Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.46. 3,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 26,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

