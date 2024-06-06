Insider Buying: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Buys $40,056.80 in Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American States Water Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AWR opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 69.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $1,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in American States Water by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

