Insider Buying: aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Coughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on aTyr Pharma

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.