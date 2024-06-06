Insider Buying: Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Purchases A$19,938.27 in Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 11,694 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$19,938.27 ($13,381.39).
Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Karl Siegling bought 1,744 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$2,985.73 ($2,003.84).
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Karl Siegling bought 30,531 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$51,841.64 ($34,793.05).
- On Thursday, May 16th, Karl Siegling bought 23,026 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$39,535.64 ($26,533.99).
- On Monday, May 13th, Karl Siegling bought 28,314 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$48,898.28 ($32,817.64).
- On Monday, April 29th, Karl Siegling purchased 29,996 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.79 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,782.83 ($36,095.86).
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,727.86 ($44,783.80).
Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.50.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
About Cadence Opportunities Fund
Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Opportunities Fund
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.