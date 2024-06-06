Insider Buying: Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Acquires C$100,330.65 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.887963 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CG

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.