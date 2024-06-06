Insider Buying: Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Acquires C$100,330.65 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.22.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.887963 earnings per share for the current year.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CG
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.