Insider Buying: CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Insider Purchases 57,252 Shares of Stock

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Dorman bought 57,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £29,771.04 ($38,143.55).

CQS New City High Yield Stock Down 1.1 %

CQS New City High Yield stock opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £279.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,720.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 2.43. CQS New City High Yield has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.60 ($0.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.70.

Get CQS New City High Yield alerts:

CQS New City High Yield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. CQS New City High Yield’s dividend payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.