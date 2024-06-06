Insider Buying: Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) CEO Purchases $653,640.00 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. Research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTH. Northland Securities began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 106.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 41,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

