Insider Buying: Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Buys 1,022 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,915.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,893.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.55 per share, for a total transaction of $30,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman bought 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman bought 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,008.32.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,926. The company has a market capitalization of $189.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.