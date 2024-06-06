Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells $279,747.96 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $282.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

