Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$524,000.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$13.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.29. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.50.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

