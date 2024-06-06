Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells 13,725 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $446,474.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,070,698.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Lundstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,023,750.45.

Flex stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,904. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 113.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 290.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 79.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,910 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 279,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

