Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Sells 2,077 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lemonade Stock Performance

NYSE LMND traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Lemonade by 175.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

