Insider Selling: Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) COO Sells $6,031,954.98 in Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reliance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $289.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Reliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RS

About Reliance

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.