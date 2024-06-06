Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $165,900.00 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

