Insider Selling: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) SVP Sells $97,048.50 in Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thermon Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Thermon Group stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.13. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THR. CJS Securities began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after buying an additional 916,248 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,415,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after buying an additional 533,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 595.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 257,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

