Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.31

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.31 and last traded at C$228.30, with a volume of 52399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$229.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$224.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$217.24. The firm has a market cap of C$40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

