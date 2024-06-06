International Group American Sells 30,000,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

