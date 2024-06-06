International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells $26,748.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Paper Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.