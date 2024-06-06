International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.29

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.29 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 116.77 ($1.50). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 68,092 shares traded.

International Personal Finance Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £268.47 million, a PE ratio of 592.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance Company Profile

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.40), for a total value of £416,041.01 ($533,044.22). Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

