Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.07

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and traded as low as $61.99. Intertek Group shares last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 28,640 shares.

Intertek Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.8877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

