Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 311,454 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 69,437 shares.The stock last traded at $50.79 and had previously closed at $50.65.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

