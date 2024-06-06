Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,506. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

