Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 137,507 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 100,835 shares.The stock last traded at $45.37 and had previously closed at $45.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $696.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

