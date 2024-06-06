Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.55

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.55 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 330066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,070.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,960,000 after buying an additional 5,555,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,292.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,537,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,010.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,838,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 922.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,829,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,960,000 after buying an additional 1,650,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 874.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,534,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,414 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

