Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Fani Titi Sells 53,846 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Fani Titi sold 53,846 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.66), for a total value of £279,999.20 ($358,743.37).

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of INVP traded up GBX 4.69 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 513.69 ($6.58). The company had a trading volume of 644,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 527.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 519.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 419 ($5.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 567 ($7.26).

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,520.55%.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.