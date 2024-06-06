Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

NVTA opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186,907.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get Invitae alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 698.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 792,091 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 29.3% in the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 776,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.