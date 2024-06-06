IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.60. The company had a trading volume of 211,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,639. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

