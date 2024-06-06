Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells $77,588.82 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of IRM traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.84. 2,203,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,012. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

