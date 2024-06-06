iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.77. 90,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1539 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

