iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $396,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $536.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,778. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $538.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $519.97 and a 200 day moving average of $499.57. The company has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

