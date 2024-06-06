iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,133 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $537.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,267,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $538.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

