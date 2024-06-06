iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.
About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (HEWC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks, hedged against movements in the Canadian dollar for USD investors. HEWC was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.