iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $351.73. 787,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $352.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

