iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 38,539.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,858 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $204.22. 5,530,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,436,387. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average of $198.50.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

