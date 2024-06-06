iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 629,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $109,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE remained flat at $183.64 on Thursday. 563,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

