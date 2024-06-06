iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Shares Down 2.8%

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55. 37 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

