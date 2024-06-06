iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $58,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,207,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,977. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.