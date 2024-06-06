iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,153,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,290 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $49,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,080,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,714,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,357 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT remained flat at $22.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,032,230 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0594 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.